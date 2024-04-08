How Will The Colts Replace The Free Agents They Lost?

INDIANAPOLIS – Oddly, the Colts are having to replace their leading passer and leading rusher from last season, which isn’t something you see too often in the NFL.

In total, 4 Colts from last season have departed in free agency, and a couple of them played major roles for the team in 2023.

Let’s examine how the Colts are going to replace the free agents:

1. Gardner Minshew (Raiders) Source:Getty Is Joe Flacco an upgrade over Gardner Minshew? One could certainly make the case he is. This replacement is an easy one to see on paper with Minshew off to the Raiders and Flacoo signed by the Colts. Flacco, 39, brings 185 career starts, with 16 more in the postseason to Indianapolis. Stylistically, Flacco obviously does not have the dual-threat ability like Anthony Richardson, but he’s not afraid to challenge defenses vertically, which is something the Colts did not have with Minshew.

2. Zack Moss (Bengals) Source:Getty This one is more up in the air. So far, the Colts have not addressed their running back depth with any outside free agent signing. Jonathan Taylor is the obvious bell cow. Trey Sermon was brought back. And the Colts also have more receiving backs in Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull still on the roster. But an obvious RB2 is not crystal clear just yet. Reported interest in Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon would have answered that but he re-signed with the Packers. When Taylor was healthy last season, the role for Moss was right around a half dozen carries or so.

3. Isaiah McKenzie (Giants) Source:Getty The Isaiah McKenzie experience wasn’t much of one with the Colts. McKenzie was hardly used on offense (117 offensive snaps in 13 games played), mostly serving a role as a return man in his one season with Indianapolis. He finished with 11 total catches with the Colts. Returner wise, the Colts still have Josh Downs as a punt returner. Kick returner is more of a question with Dallis Flowers also coming off a torn Achilles. The Colts could probably go out and find a backup slot wideout, with some return ability to offer insurance. But McKenzie ended up having a very limited role for the Colts, so his loss isn’t immense.