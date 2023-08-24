Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to cut. And cut a lot.

With the Colts having closed the book on their 3-game preseason schedule, it’s time to make final roster cuts, with those due (from 90 to 53) by Tuesday at 4:00 PM.

Here’s our final 53-man roster prediction (*rookie):

Quarterbacks (3/3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson* Bowen's Analysis: Let's continue to put Ehlinger in that 3rd QB spot (with the NFL changing the QB dressing rules for game days this season), keeping all 3 quarterbacks. The Colts have yet to sign a 4th quarterback this offseason.

Running Backs (7/4): Kenyan Drake, Jake Funk, Evan Hull*, Jason Huntley, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor Bowen's Analysis : You are going to have some decisions here, especially with Jonathan Taylor's status still on the physically unable to perform list. Again, Taylor has to come off the PUP list by Tuesday if he's going to play in the first four weeks of the season. So, a decision is needed on Taylor's current status. Also, I'm assuming the broken arm for Zack Moss is healing enough to play in the month of September, meaning he'll be on the 53-man roster.

Wide Receivers (13/5): Tyler Adams*, Kody Case*, Josh Downs*, Isaiah McKenzie, D.J. Montgomery, Breshad Perriman, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Amari Rodgers, Vyncint Smith, Mike Strachan, James Washington, Juwann Winfree Bowen's Analysis : I still just don't see a 6th wideout jumping off the page just yet. So I'm keeping 5 WRs and then 4 TEs. Is the 5th WR Winfree, a 5-year vet with some special teams experience? Does Mike Strachan get another shot on the 53-man roster? Does a special team focused guy emerge? The lack of special teams history with Perriman and especially Strachan is a hinderance in having a 6th wideout on the roster. But the torn ACL to Ashton Dulin has opened up a roster spot, IMO. Amari Rodgers does have some special teams history. And the newly signed James Washington is somewhat intriguing to me. As Shane Steichen said earlier this week, the back of this position is very much up in the grabs.

Tight Ends (9/5): Mo Alie-Cox, Pharaoh Brown, Nick Eubanks, Kylen Granson, Michael Jacobson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jelani Woods Bowen's Analysis : I was torn on keeping a 4th, or even a 5th tight end, but I think I've got initial room to keep 5. I just see Mallory being claimed given he was a 5th round pick. Again, this is a very hard position to cut down, especially with all the injuries it has had to deal with in camp. This is my hardest position to cut down on offense.

Offensive Line (15/8): Emil Ekiyor Jr.*, Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O'Donnell, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Dakoda Shepley, Dan Skipper, Braden Smith, Matthew Vanderslice* Bowen's Analysis : I'm a number short here, in all likelihood. But that's what waiver claims are for. Also, the Danny Pinter (ankle) injury watch from Thursday's preseason finale could open up another spot (Wesley French?). Arlington Hambright is the name I thought about keeping, but isn't he easier to get to the practice squad than a guy like Will Mallory? When rookie Jake Witt on injured reserve early in camp, Hambright showed some nice (and needed) position flex in kicking out to left tackle. He was the second-team left tackle at times, and played right guard, too, with rookie Blake Freeland still occupying that right tackle spot with the reserves. That 9th spot remains a mystery for me. For No. 8, I'll go with Carter O'Donnell, who has been on the practice squad for a couple of years, and started at right guard in place of the injured Will Fries on Thursday. Would Dan Skipper, as more of a tackle be the guy? Do the Colts keep a 10th offensive lineman, which is a number they've gone to before?

Defensive Line (14/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo*, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kwity Paye, Caleb Sampson*, Grover Stewart Bowen's Analysis : Chris Ballard has never been afraid to keep double-digit defensive linemen, so we might be a number short here. Titus Leo needs a practice squad spot. McTelvin Agim, Khalid Kareem and Al-Quadin Muhammad are veteran names that could factor in, too.

Linebackers (9/6): Liam Anderson*, JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Donavan Mutin*, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard Bowen's Analysis : Are we a number short here? I don't think so with Leonard ready to go. The JoJo Domann spot isn't an absolute lock for me. I've liked what Liam Anderson has shown in snippets this offseason.

Cornerbacks (10/6): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Darius Rush*, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Kevin Toliver II Bowen's Analysis : This one I'm a little torn on. Part of me has thought about keeping just 5 linebackers and then 7 cornerbacks, with Tony Brown being that 7th. Jaylon Jones has done more than enough to earn a roster spot, IMO.

Safeties (8/4): Henry Black, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo (international roster exemption), Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison, Teez Tabor, Rodney Thomas II Bowen's Analysis : Let's keep Trevor Denbow for special teams after he earned a 53-man roster spot initially last year. But it is interesting to see the Colts having made some recent moves at safety with former Day 2 picks, in Ronnie Harrison (3nd rounder with 45 career starts) and Teez Tabor (2nd rounder with 7 career starts).