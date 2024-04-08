Listen Live
Every WNBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick

Published on April 8, 2024

Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Being selected as the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft is a significant milestone that signifies not only exceptional talent but also immense potential and promise in the world of women’s basketball.

Being chosen first overall brings with it a sense of recognition, validation, and respect from peers, fans, and the broader basketball community. It also opens doors to various opportunities, including lucrative contracts, endorsement deals, and increased media exposure.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Declares for WNBA Draft, Indiana Fever Have #1 Pick

Players chosen as the top pick in the draft are often seen as future stars of the league, with high expectations placed upon them to lead their teams to success both on and off the court.

Take a look at the list below and see how many first overall WNBA Draft picks you recognize!

1. Aliyah Boston | 2023 | Indiana Fever

2023 WNBA Draft Source:Getty

2. Rhyne Howard | 2022 | Atlanta Dream

WNBA: AUG 12 New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

3. Charli Collier | 2021 | Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

4. Sabrina Ionescu | 2020 | New York Liberty

New York Liberty v Dallas Wings Source:Getty

5. Jackie Young | 2019 | Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Game Four Source:Getty

6. A’ja Wilson | 2018 | Las Vegas Aces

Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

7. Kelsey Plum | 2017 | Atlanta Dream

San Antonio Stars v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

8. Breanna Stewart | 2016 | Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

9. Jewell Loyd | 2015 | Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

10. Chiney Ogwumike | 2014 | Connecticut Sun

WNBA. Connecticut Sun Vs Seattle Storm Source:Getty

11. Brittney Griner | 2013 | Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner. 2013 WNBA NO. 1 draft pick playing for the Phoneix Mercury V.s Connecticut Sun. Source:Getty

12. Nneka Ogwumike | 2012 | Los Angeles Sparks

Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

13. Maya Moore | 2011 | Minnesota Lynx

BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com St. Paul, MN., Tuesday, 5/24/11] (center) Minnesota's Maya Moore danced with her Lynx teammates at the end of the preseason game against Indiana at Concordia University. Source:Getty

14. Tina Charles | 2010 | Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas Aces v Washington Mystics Source:Getty

15. Angel McCoughtry | 2009 | Atlanta Dream

WNBA: JUL 17 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

16. Candace Parker | 2008 | Los Angeles Sparks

Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

17. Lindsey Harding | 2007 | Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

18. Seimone Augustus | 2006 | Minnesota Lynx

WNBA: AUG 06 Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

19. Janel McCarville | 2005 | Charlotte Sting

Janel McCarville drove to the basket on Jantel Lavender during WNBA action between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center Tuesday July 8th 2014 in Minneapolis, MN. ] Jerry Holt Jerry.holt@startribune.com Source:Getty

20. Diana Taurasi | 2004 | Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

21. LaToya Thomas | 2003 | Cleveland Rockers

LaToya Thomas Cleveland Rockers WNBA 1st overall pick Source:n/a

22. Sue Bird | 2002 | Seattle Storm

WNBA: AUG 08 Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

23. Lauren Jackson | 2001 | Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm v Phoenix Mercury, Game 2 Source:Getty

24. Ann Wauters | 2000 | Cleveland Rockers

Ann Wauters #12 Source:Getty

25. Chamique Holdsclaw | 1999 | Washington Mystics

Chamique Holdsclaw #23 Source:Getty

26. Margo Dydek | 1998 | Utah Starzz

Basketball - WNBA - Sun vs. Sparks Source:Getty

27. Tina Thompson | 1997 | Houston Comets

Houston Comets Media Day Source:Getty

