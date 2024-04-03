Every NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion Since 2000

As we await someone to be crowned the 2024 National Champion of NCAA Men’s Basketball, now is a perfect time to bone up on every Division I champion going back to 2000!

1. 2000 – Michigan State Source:Getty Defeated: Florida 89-76 Location: Indianapolis, IN 2. 2001 – Duke Source:Getty Defeated: Arizona 82-72 Location: Minneapolis, MN 3. 2002 – Maryland Source:Getty Defeated: Indiana 64-52 Location: Atlanta, GA 4. 2003 – Syracuse Source:Getty Defeated: Kansas 81-78 Location: New Orleans, LA 5. 2004 – Connectciut Source:Getty Defeated: Georgia Tech 82-73 Location: San Antonio, TX 6. 2005 – North Carolina Source:Getty Defeated: Illinois 75-70 Location: St. Louis, MO 7. 2006 – Florida Source:Getty Defeated UCLA 73-57 Location: Indianapolis, IN 8. 2007 – Florida Source:Getty Defeated: Ohio State 84-75 Location: Atlanta, GA 9. 2008 – Kansas Source:Getty Defeated: Memphis 75-68 (OT) Location: San Antonio, TX 10. 2009 – North Carolina Source:Getty Defeated: Michigan St. 89-72 Location: Detroit, MI 11. 2010 – Duke Source:Getty Defeated: Butler 61-59 Location: Indianapolis, IN 12. 2011 – Connecticut Source:Getty Defeated: Butler 53-41 Location: Houston, TX 13. 2012 – Kentucky Source:Getty Defeated: Kansas 67-59 Location: New Orleans, LA 14. 2013 – Louisville Source:Getty Defeated: Michigan 82-76 Location: Atlanta, GA 15. 2014 – Connecticut Source:Getty Defeated: Kentucky 60-54 Location: Arlington, TX 16. 2015 – Duke Source:Getty Defeated: Wisconsin 68-63 Location: Indianapolis, IN 17. 2016 – Villanova Source:Getty Defeated: North Carolina 77-74 Location: Houston, TX 18. 2017 – North Carolina Source:Getty Defeated: Gonzaga 71-65 Location: Glendale, AZ 19. 2018 – Villanova Source:Getty Defeated: Michigan 79-62 Location: San Antonio, TX 20. 2019 – Virginia Source:Getty Defeated: Texas Tech 85-77 (OT) Location: Minneapolis, MN 21. 2021 – Baylor Source:Getty Defeated: Gonzaga 86-70 Location: Indianapolis, IN 22. 2022 – Kansas Source:Getty Defeated: North Carolina 72-69 Location: New Orleans, LA 23. 2023 – Connecticut Source:Getty Defeated: San Diego State 76-59 Location: Houston, TX