Damian Lillard Traded To Buck After 11 Seasons With Blazers

The news has broke and Damian Lillard is Heading to Milwaukee to play to alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks. Per, Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal ended up being a three-way deal that also included the Phoenix Suns.

Below is a who received who in the three-way trade per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland will receive: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Phoenix receives: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

And of course Milwaukee receive: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard did request a trade in early July and the Blazers took their time finding the right deal.

Damian Lillards accomplishments during his 11 seasons with the Blazers:

Seven All-Star and All-NBA teams

Led the franchise to the playoffs eight times

Made aWestern Conference finals appearance in 2018-19

He ranks first in team history in both points and 3-pointers

He ranks second in team history in assists

Scored a career high 71 points in a game

Check out below reactions from around the league on Damian Lillard Being Traded To Buck After 11 Seasons With Blazers.