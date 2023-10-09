Colts RB Zack Moss Stats Through 5 Weeks

The Indianapolis Colts’ running back situation to kick off the 2023 season was all but figured out.

Jonathan Taylor holding for a contract extension, Zack Moss breaking his arm July 31st which made his week one availability in question, Deon Jackson who had some success for the Colts when JT was hurt earlier last season felt like a running back that could be trusted, and then the two rookies in Evan Hull and Jake Funk learning the new speed of the NFL.

While all of the running back drama is behind us now after Jonathan Taylor signed a 3-year, $42 million contract extension it can not go unnoticed how good Zack Moss has stepped up and been for this Colts team.

Zack Moss was acquired by the Colts last year in a trade with Nyheim Hines.

Moss is also in a contract year just like Jonathan Taylor was coming into the year. You could see the frustration in Moss when he broke his arm in training camp leading up to the season because he knew there was an opportunity in front of him that he could capitolize on to better the future of his career. Moss did miss week 1 of the regular season but there has been no hesitation of him being the lead back in the offense week 2-5.

Moss was ranked the 18th best running back on ESPN Fantasy going into week 5 and would only climb the rankings if Jonathan Taylor did not sign his extension and look to starting getting majority of the reps.

Look for Moss to still stay an important role to this offense.

Take a look below at the Colts RB Zack Moss Stats Through 5 Weeks by individual game.