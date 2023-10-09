Colts RB Zack Moss Stats Through 5 Weeks
The Indianapolis Colts’ running back situation to kick off the 2023 season was all but figured out.
Jonathan Taylor holding for a contract extension, Zack Moss breaking his arm July 31st which made his week one availability in question, Deon Jackson who had some success for the Colts when JT was hurt earlier last season felt like a running back that could be trusted, and then the two rookies in Evan Hull and Jake Funk learning the new speed of the NFL.
While all of the running back drama is behind us now after Jonathan Taylor signed a 3-year, $42 million contract extension it can not go unnoticed how good Zack Moss has stepped up and been for this Colts team.
Zack Moss was acquired by the Colts last year in a trade with Nyheim Hines.
Moss is also in a contract year just like Jonathan Taylor was coming into the year. You could see the frustration in Moss when he broke his arm in training camp leading up to the season because he knew there was an opportunity in front of him that he could capitolize on to better the future of his career. Moss did miss week 1 of the regular season but there has been no hesitation of him being the lead back in the offense week 2-5.
Moss was ranked the 18th best running back on ESPN Fantasy going into week 5 and would only climb the rankings if Jonathan Taylor did not sign his extension and look to starting getting majority of the reps.
Look for Moss to still stay an important role to this offense.
Take a look below at the Colts RB Zack Moss Stats Through 5 Weeks by individual game.
1. Week 1 – vs Jacksonville JaguarsSource:Getty
Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm in practice on July 31 and underwent surgery on the arm immediately after the injury.
This caused him to miss week 1.
The Colts turned to Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, and Jake Funk to fill the role While Moss recovered 1 more week.
Deon Jackson recorded: 13 rushing attempts for 14 yards, 5 receptions for 14 yards, and 2 fumbles.
Jake Funk recorded: 2 rushing attempts for 10 yards and 1 reception for 12 yards.
Evan Hull recorded: 1 rushing attempt for 1 yard and 1 reception for 6 yards.
Anthony Richardson took majority of the rushing responsibilities with: 10 attempt for 40 yards while scoring 1 touchdown.
Week 1 PPR Fantasy points – 0
2. Week 2 – at Houston TexansSource:Getty
In week 2 vs Houston we saw our first official glimpse of Zack Moss in the 2023 season. He was a huge reason the Colts came out of that game with a win after Anthony Richardson went down in the 1st quarter with a concussion and his 2nd touchdown run.
Zack Moss Recorded: 18 attempts for 88 yards, 4 catches for 19 yards, and a rushing touchdown.
Week 2 PPR Fantasy points – 20.7
3. Week 3 – at Baltimore RavensSource:Getty
Zack Moss was the man in Baltimore in the Colts overtime win!
Zack Moss recorded: 30 rushing attempts for 122 yards, 2 catches for 23 yards, and a receiving touchdown.
Week 3 PPR Fantasy points – 22.5
4. Week 4 – vs Los Angeles RamsSource:Getty
In Week 4 Zack Moss held his own against an Aaron Donald led Rams Defensive front.
Zack Moss recorded: 18 rushing attempts for 70 yards.
Week 4 PPR Fantasy points – 9
5. Week 5 – vs Tennessee TitansSource:Getty
In Week 5 Zack Moss lead the Colts backfield even after Jonathan Taylor signed his huge 3-year,$42 million contract extension.
Zack Moss is also in a contract year so making the most of possibly his final game with the majority of rushing touchdowns was important to him. Moss proved that using him some to take the load off of Jonathan Taylor some would be beneficial for both parties.
Zack Moss recorded: 23 rushing attempts for 165 yards, 2 catches for 30 yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns.
Week 5 PPR Fantasy points – 33.5