Colts Positional Mock Draft For 2024

INDIANAPOLIS – We are one week away from the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Colts head into this year’s draft with 7 picks, a smaller number than normal, and have some definite needs as you sift through some of the areas of improvement on the roster.

Let’s do our annual positional mock draft:

1. Round 1-15: Cornerback Source:Getty It is a bit odd to go with a position you spent 3 picks on last year atop the positional mock draft list the next season. But that’s the reality with where you are at cornerback wise. The Colts have opted to make zero outside the building moves at corner this offseason, thus stressing the need for some early impact, too. Honestly, a corner selection that can play inside/slot to start thinking about eventual life post-Kenny Moore II (turns 29 years old in August) isn’t the craziest idea either.

2. Round 2-46: Wide Receiver Source:Getty When you have a young quarterback, support for that guy, especially in the pass catching department, is always going to be paramount. So that’s why wide receiver, particularly an outside wideout with yards after catch ability is important to try and find. It’s possible the future No. 1 wideout, alongside the ‘prime’ years of Anthony Richardson, comes from a 2024 draft pick. Chris Ballard loves this wideout draft class and the Colts need to find a very quality pass catcher from it.

3. Round 3-82: Edge Rusher Source:Getty Unlike many, I still think the Colts need to spend a premium pick on an edge rusher. Just because you have routinely swung and missed in drafting them high under Ballard doesn’t mean you keep the bat on your shoulders and stop swinging. The position means too much. An edge rush election in the top-100 wouldn’t have to walk into Indy needing to start every game, but could be an option as Kwity Paye nears the end of his rookie contract (the Colts have a 5th year rookie option decision on Paye for the 2025 season that must be made by May 2nd).

4. Round 4-117: Safety Source:Getty A safety draft pick in this range has been something we’ve seen the Colts do a lot in recent years (Khari Willis 4th round in 2019; Julian Blackmon 3rd round in 2020; Shawn Davis 5th round in 2021; Nick Cross 3rd round in 2022; Daniel Scott 5th round in 2023). Remember, the Blackmon re-signing is just for one year, so the future with him is up in the air. Plus, Cross and Rodney Thomas II have been benched at separate parts of their respective careers. This is where the needs start to drop into other tiers, so I could be interchangeable with some of the other positions below.

5. Round 5-151: Offensive Line Source:Getty I don’t get too specific with this choice (i.e. guard/center vs. tackle), but if I had to pick it would probably be interior. Ideally, this pick might be the center of the future for Anthony Richardson. But I could also be talked into another dart at offensive tackle. The offensive line is another year older though, and several of the core guys are reaching the end of their respective deals (Ryan Kelly is a free agent in 2025; Braden Smith is a free agent in 2026).

6. Round 6-191: Linebacker Source:Getty The position group Chris Ballard has hit home run after home run at needs some Day 3 attention in 2024. It’s pretty darn impressive how successful Ballard has been at hitting on linebackers, throughout the draft. Depth behind Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed is up in the air, so how about a selection here for special teams and competition for that 3rd or 4th linebacker spot?