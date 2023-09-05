6 Answers Colts Must Find This Season

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL is a bottom-line business.

But this 2023 season for the Colts is a unique one for a franchise that once dominated the AFC South.

With an over/under win total pegged at 6.5 from those in Vegas, expectations aren’t high.

So let’s take a look at 6 answers—without touching the wins and losses—the Colts need to find this season:

1. Growing Hope For Anthony Richardson Source:Getty Growing Hope For Anthony Richardson When the 2023 season reaches a close, you don’t need all the answers on Anthony Richardson. That would be premature to expect out of a guy who enters this season with 13 career starts, and will be getting up to 17 just this year. But what Richardson needs to get this year is vital experience via weekly reps and exposure into what this speed and the complexities of systems looks like. Increased accuracy would be welcomed to see, of course. But so will Richardson having to bounce back from turnovers, coming back late in a game, convert critical moments in the red zone or in two-minute situations. Nothing written below is as important as this box being checked going into 2024. Remember, this franchise hasn’t had the same Week 1 starting quarterback to begin consecutive seasons since 2015-16. That better end next September.

2. Jonathan Taylor’s Future Source:Getty Jonathan Taylor’s Future We have to mention the elephant still in the room as the season begins this weekend. So, here are a pair of remainders on deadlines to watch for this Jonathan Taylor saga. –Week Five. With Taylor on the on physically unable to perform list, he’s out of games/practice for the first four weeks of the season. So what happens in Week Five? Does he finally practice for the first time since Week 15 of last year? –October 31st. That’s the NFL trade deadline. Following a possible return from the PUP list, Taylor would have 4 games to play in between that date and the trade deadline. Obviously, it’s unlikely he returns to game action right away Unfortunately, this storyline is going nowhere anytime soon.

3. Pillar Trench Positions Source:Getty Pillar Trench Positions In a “normal” offseason, it would be pretty big news for a team having a young player at defensive end and left tackle trying to cement themselves as the future at those premium positions. And that’s the case for the Colts in 2023 with Kwity Paye going into his third year at defensive end and Bernhard Raimann going into his second year at left tackle. Paye is actually in a pseudo contract year. Following this third season for Paye, the Colts have a decision to make whether or not they pick up the 5th year team option (for the 2025 season) for their 2021 first-round pick. Is Paye ready to blossom into a double-digit sack guy, as the Colts have routinely struck out on edge draft picks under Chris Ballard? (And you could toss fellow 2021 draftee, Dayo Odeyingobo entering an important third NFL season). Raimann was one of the few (only?) individual bright spots to close last season. A third-round pick in 2022, Raimann is the starting left tackle this fall, having taken every single first-team rep there during training camp. If the Colts can get positive answers on Paye and/or Raimann it would greatly lessen the need to commit important resources at these two very premium positions in upcoming drafts. That would be huge for a team needing to bolster other spots.

4. Shane Steichen’s Plate Source:Getty Shane Steichen’s Plate Shane Steichen wants it all on his plate. He wants the head coaching duties, the play calling responsibility, and has his eyes focused on Anthony Richardson during positional drills at virtually every practice. Sure, you have several NFL head coaches calling plays, on top of their HC role, but those guys don’t have the project that is Richardson needing so much attention from Steichen. How Steichen, 38, handles all of that will be something to watch. Remember, Nick Sirianni went to Philadelphia in 2021 thinking he could work the balance of head coach + play caller. Mid-way through Sirianni’s first season with the Eagles though he passed that play-calling role onto Steichen.

5. Pro Bowl Defenders Still There Source:Getty Pro Bowl Defenders Still There This boils down to Kenny Moore needing to bounce back from an admittedly disappointing 2022 campaign, and Shaquille Leonard trying to return to his normal, elite, form. Moore, 28, is in a contract year this season, after his public desire for a deal change last offseason didn’t work out. Moore and the Colts say all parties are on the same page in 2023, with some necessary conversations needing to be had this past offseason. Given the youth in the cornerback room, the Colts really need the Pro Bowl level back from Moore. Leonard, 28, is ready to go for the 2023 season, and that was an unknown back in mid-July. But how is Leonard going to look? Like his old All-Pro playmaking self, which he’s paid handsomely to do? Playing every snap? Yes, Leonard is under contract through 2026, but the Colts could get out of that deal after this season without too much of a financial hit. These two have been defensive mainstays in the Chris Ballard era. Will that continue past 2023?