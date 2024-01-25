Will the Colts Trade Up for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

It’s that time of year again. Mock draft season! Many NFL Draft analysts have released their first of several mock drafts. Who do they have the Colts taking?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Mel Kiper, ESPN – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The sample size is small, the combine hasn’t happened yet, and pro days haven’t happened yet. However, it seems obvious Colts General Manager Chris Ballard needs to supplement Anthony Richardson with more explosive players. Besides Jonathan Taylor and potentially Michael Pittman Jr., who else do the Colts have?

Josh Downs showed promise that he can be a playmaker out of the slot. Alec Pierce was primarily used as a vertical threat. Will Mallory and Kylen Granson had moments. Drew Ogletree is dealing with off the field issues and Jelani Woods dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him all season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has be touted as one of the best receivers coming out of college football in a long time. As the son of a former Colts legend, will Ballard and company trade up for him? The Athletic’s James Boyd weighed in on that debate Wednesday afternoon on Query & Company.

“No they will not. Do you want a building in Indianapolis? Do you want a stadium? Do you want nice things around the facility because if you want Marvin Harrison Jr., it’s going to cost all of that. So you’re going to having Marvin Harrison Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson, and maybe like one football to practice with and no players. So no, Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be a Colt.” Boyd stated.

Harrison Jr. has been a consensus top five pick in every mock since last season. He was even in discussion for the top pick for some people.

Would Brock Bowers Make it to 15?

The next coveted player in the draft is at a position the Colts felt good at entering the 2023-2024 season. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been a monster the last two seasons as a Bulldog. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had the Colts selecting him, but he has been mocked all over the board. Some analysts have him going top ten and others have him falling into the twenties.

“I think part of it is value in terms of financially. That’s a big contract up there in the top ten relatively speaking in terms of rookies. How does that fit within your rosters contract structure? I do think those things do kind of come into consideration. He’s a great player and worthy of a pick at number five and I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the teens.” NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis on Query & Company Wednesday.

It’s important to point out that each of the four remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs have immense talent.

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

Mark Andrews & Isaiah Likely – Baltimore Ravens

Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

If the Colts want to continue rotating tight ends, then it wouldn’t make since to draft Bowers. If they want a playmaking tight end that can also block, then he could be their guy if available.

