Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 08-12-23

(00:00 – 4:28) – The Indy 11 Men’s team scored a big win over the past week. They managed to move back into playoff contention passing Miami FC for 8th place. They will face Miami FC later next week. Host Greg Rakestraw says they will have the review and preview of the Men’s schedule on this edition of Soccer Saturday.

(7:28 – 18:54) – Rakestraw’s weekly interview with Mark Lowry is a special feature this week as it took place on the field after the team’s 4 – 0 win over Birmingham Legion FC. The field was absolutely soaked and underwater prior to the game and Lowry says the conditions had both teams thinking the game would not be played. He kept his team in the mindset that they were going to play no matter what though, and that perhaps gave Indy the edge on the wet field. The Eleven only have a two day break before they have to fly out to Miami and prepare for a match against their 9th place counterparts in Miami FC. Then Rakestraw has a quick interview with Sebastian Guenzatti who had two goals in the game.

(21:55 – 39:28) – Jason Davis, the host of The United States of Soccer comes onto the show to talk about soccer on the international scale. They open the discussion off with the Women’s National Team exiting the World Cup in the round of 16. Their earliest exit in World Cup history. Davis believes this might have been just one tournament too soon for several of the new players on the team. Speculation on who the next head coach of the Women’s National team will be. Davis and Rakestraw talks about the MLS attempting to grow as a league. How can they “force fans to watch?”

(42:29 – 47:40) – Premiere League conversation moves to the forefront of the show. Rakestraw runs down the list of Premiere League matchups coming up and transactions that have gone on throughout the league. Manchester City’s future after winning the continental treble this past year. Will they be able to defend their Champions League Title?

(50:40 – 59:08) – The show wraps up with another preview of the Indy Eleven’s upcoming schedule. A three game road trip against Miami, El Paso, and then Memphis to cap the trip off. Another conversation about the Women’s early exit from the World Cup. Predictions for the rest of the tournaments contests and who will emerge World Cup champions.