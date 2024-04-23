Kevin Bowen’s 2024 Colts Mock Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – Mock. Draft. Time.

Shockingly, I was able to nab 3 Colts picks (QB-Anthony Richardson, OT-Blake Freeland, RB-Evan Hull) in last year’s my mock draft.

With just 7 picks though in 2024, odds of that same success are pretty small.

Here is my 2024 Colts mock draft:

1. Round 1-15: CB-Terrion Arnold (Alabama) Source:Getty A pass catcher at No. 15 is beyond intriguing, as is a quick edge rusher. But the board must talk, and that’s where Arnold enters the picture. In Arnold, the Colts are getting a playmaking cornerback with notable experience lining up both outside and inside. Arnold led the SEC with 17 passes defensed and 5 interceptions last season, earning 1st team All-American honors. Fit wise in Indy though more should be focused on Arnold having some position flex, with the potential to even shadow opposing wideouts. That’s a coveted trait many corners do not possess. At 5-11 and having run a 4.50 40-yard dash, it’s a fair question to ask if Chris Ballard would want such a player at No. 15 overall. But Arnold can make up for that with above average short-area quickness and wingspan.

2. Round 2-46: WR-Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky) Source:Getty YAC king. That’s how Corley labels himself and that’s why the Colts should love adding such an ingredient to their current wideout room. There are some Deebo Samuel vibes in watching Corley go about his business on the football field. Route running questions are fair, but Shane Steichen should be salivating at the chance to get Corley the ball in space. Corley was a slot receiver almost exclusively at Western Kentucky, so his usage with the Colts would be interesting to watch with Josh Downs more of your traditional slot guy. A true outside wideout could certainly be looked into by the Colts. Still though, it’s the yards after catch element that is a needed ingredient for the Colts to put around Anthony Richardson.

3. Round 3-82: DE-Chris Braswell (Alabama) Source:Getty Despite repeated misses in early picks on edge rushers, it’s no time to stop swinging. Braswell has some impressive speed and power numbers that are enticing to grow and develop. Braswell only stared two games in his 3 years of playing at Alabama, so there’s some curiosity of how he would look if his playing time grows. Consistent pressure was an issue for the Colts last season. Well, Braswell led the SEC with 56 pressures. Braswell is known for his high-effort, which is always an area the Colts are looking for in their defensive linemen.

4. Round 4-117: C-Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin) Source:Getty Versatility with any Day 3 offensive line pick is something to covet and Bortolini certainly brings that. Bortolini started at 4 different OL spots at Wisconsin, everywhere but left tackle (C-13 starts, LG-8 starts, RG-3 starts, RT-3 starts). Bortolini, a Senior Bowl product, is an athletic offensive lineman with ample position flexibility, which is always something that comes in handy when game day dressing rolls around. When projecting the Colts offensive line moving forward, life after Ryan Kelly (30 years old; 2025 free agent) is something to keep on the radar. This sort of pick could be a potential answer in that question.

5. Round 5-151: LB-Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington) Source:Getty A Day 3 linebacker pick makes total sense for the Colts. And it’s the 24-year-old Ulofoshio, who played 6 years of football at Washington. Ulofoshio is a player many think can be a core special teamer in the NFL. Yet, he also has a nice athletic makeup which could lead to some defensive role. Ulofoshio was a captain in 2024 and earned 1st team All-Pac-12 honors for one of the best teams in college football.

6. Round 6-191: RB-Dylan Laube (New Hampshire) Source:Getty The backup running backs reps behind Jonathan Taylor are anyone’s guess. Laube was a decorated player at New Hampshire, racking up nearly 2,000 yards on the ground the last two years (22 games), while also catching 107 balls and being an effective return man. The size (5-9, 206) and speed of Laube (4.54 40-yard dash) isn’t ideal, hence the Day 3 pick. Laube was a team captain at New Hampshire though and his versatile skillset could come in handy in trying to round out a running back room.