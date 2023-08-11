Razor Shines Throws Out First-Pitch at Indianapolis Indians Game Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the greatest names in baseball stopped buy his old stomping grounds on Thursday. Razor Shines was invited to throw out the opening pitch in game 2 of a doubleheader between the Indianapolis Indians and the Nashville Sounds. The first baseman played with the Indians for nine years from 1984 to 1993.

After the first-pitch was thrown, Shines took the time to talk with The Fan’s Sam Fritz about what his legacy in Indianapolis means to him. He said, “I feel the same way about Indianapolis, that they feel about me. They took me in. Max Schumacher was a father figure to me. I gave everything I had to the team to win baseball games, and if they needed somebody to go to an outing to sign autographs. Call me.”

Shines also spoke about the area of Indianapolis that means the most to him every time he returns to the area he once called home. “The ballpark. Even thought I didn’t play here, (meaning Victory Field) when I’m at the ballpark in Indianapolis I feel like I’m at home.” Shines continued, “A couple of times we’ve been by the old Bush stadium, where we used to play on 16th Street. The memories are unbelievable. It’s heartfelt, I get weak inside. I love it that much.”

Just before leaving Shines was willing to share one story from his playing days, the audio has been included below.