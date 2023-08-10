Remembering Mario Andretti and Johnny Rutherford’s NASCAR Careers

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they open the show by replaying some audio from one of the first Brickyard 400 broadcasts in 1967. Eventually they spotlight Mario Andretti’s dominance in the 1967 Daytona 500 victory by bringing back his radio conversation after winning the race.

In the second segment of the show, Mike and Jake spotlight one of their favorite drivers in Johnny Rutherford, but it’s centered around his time in NASCAR. You will hear Rutherford explains how he got into NASCAR and how his early days of racing in stock car went. Finally, Jake and Mike share some historic facts pertaining to Johnny Rutherford.

In the final segment of the show, Jake spends the final minutes going over this weekend’s race events leading up to the IndyCar/NASCAR double header.