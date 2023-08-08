Listen Live
Colts Coverage

Kareem Hunt To Visit With Colts Amid Running Back Troubles

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Kareem Hunt To Visit With The Indianapolis Colts Amid Running Back Troubles

Storylines. Storylines. Storylines.

That is what all of the Colts training camp practices have been so far this year. Don’t get me wrong, Shaquille Leonard being back on the field, JuJu Brents getting back after sitting out the first 6 practices, and seeing Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson having good days are positive storylines and just as important.

But you can’t miss all of the negative storylines either. Lets take a look at the life of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and the rest of the running back..

I never thought of Kareem Hunt as being a player the Colts would target due to his past off the field issues, but if there was ever a time to be all in on a running back like Kareem Hunt it would be now.

Kareem Hunt can run.

Although most of all Kareem Hunt can catch.

With Richardson being a playmaking threat at all times having a guy like Kareem Hunt to dump it off to at any given time will benefit the comfortability for Richardson to have a veteran back beside him and to be okay with giving up the football and staying out of some contact moments.

So let’s put the ball in your court. What do you think about Kareem Hunt as a Colts running back?

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close