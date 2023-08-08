What Happened on This Day in Racing History?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they open the show by touching on the ending to the month of May with Josef Newgarden capturing his first Indianapolis 500-mile race victory. They eventually transition to the career of Jigger Sirois and Cale Yarborough as both of those guys are battling health issues.

In the second segment of the show, Mike and Jake celebrate the birthday of the first Indianapolis 500 pole winner, first Indianapolis 500 driver to pass away, and the guy in the “vision” photograph in Lewis Strang. Additionally, they celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1988 Michigan 500 and the anniversary of Tony Stewart capturing his first Brickyard win in 2005.

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike remember Bryan Clauson with today with his passing being seven years ago today.