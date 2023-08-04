Oregon and Washington To Join The Big Ten, What Will Happen To The Pac-12

The Big Ten is in the final stages of negotiating an expansion to 18 teams and adding the Universities of Oregon and Washington.

Oregon and Washington will exit the Pac-12, leaving the 108-year-old league with an uncertain future.

The move adds to the expansion of USC and UCLA while now introducing two known football brands to the Big Ten’s broadcast offerings.

While contracts are not signed, deals have been agreed to in principle. Big Ten presidents Friday morning to discuss expansion and settled concerns about increased travel and the logistics of an 18-team conference.

Arizona is expected to take an offer to head to the Big 12, and both Arizona State and Utah could follow.

The four remaining schools Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State will need to regroup.

If the Pac-12 survives as a brand, it will be unrecognizable to its reputation.