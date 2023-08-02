What’s the Future of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by providing an update on the status of Simon Pagenaud for this weekend’s race in Nashville, highlighting the NTT IndyCar Series debut for Linus Lundqvist this weekend for Simon, and share some thoughts on the race time being moved up to be a late morning race.

Later in the first hour they discuss the way the events that will be taking place leading up to the race in Nashville, discuss the future of the race in terms of when it could be scheduled around the NFL season and time of day, and recap how testing went at Laguna Seka.

During the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt spent some time explaining how the announcement of the IMSA schedule reveals a little bit of the IndyCar schedule for next season, answer some Twitter/X questions from last week and tonight from listeners of the show, and speculate if there have been any drivers that have signed contracts with new teams.