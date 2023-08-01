Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 5: Anthony Richardson Returns, Takes Starting Reps

INDIANAPOLIS –.Tuesday brought the longest and most physical training camp practice so far.

After Tuesday’s first full-padded session, the Colts will now have an off day on Wednesday before returning for 3 more practices the rest of the week.

Here are some takeaways from Day 5 of Colts training camp:

Anthony Richardson (nasal septum surgery) returned to practice on Tuesday, and got his most starting work of camp. After practice, Richardson said he’s already breathing better and wasn’t sure why he waited so long to correct the issue. One thing to note on Richardson’s physique, he’s up about 8-to-10 pounds from his Florida playing days, now weighing around 248-250 pounds. Was this planned? “I didn’t,” Richardson said. “That’s just my body, muscle mass growing.” It was another reminder of how unique of an athlete Richardson is, and that he just turned 21 years old.

As far as the actual practice went for Richardson, I would say it was definitely the roughest day he’s had in his first week of an NFL camp. Richardson was 5-of-13 (4-of-9 with the starters). He took all 18 reps with the starters, plus a live period with the younger guys on the roster to end practice. As expected, you had some timing/accuracy issues in the team sessions from Richardson. Knowing when to use what type of speed on his passes is something Richardson will have to continue to work on in his NFL development. He does throw a really nice, on-target deep ball. Richardson did get picked off in the final starting period of the day, on a batted ball that fell into the arms of defensive end Khalid Kareem.

Once again, Gardner Minshew was very efficient, going 10-of-12 on the day. He had a really strong start to practice, tossing 3 touchdowns in 3 plays during a goal line period. We did see the first team period INT on Tuesday, when reserve linebacker Segun Olubi came in free to pick the ball off Minshew, returning the turnover from the offensive backfield for a TD. There are certainly questions about Minshew’s big play ability and we’ve seen him enough in games to know where the ceiling is for him, but his timing and on-target frequency is well ahead of the rookie from Florida.

Through 5 camp practices, Minshew has 42 starting reps, compared to 39 for Richardson. Shane Stiechen said following Tuesday’s practice the staff is still working through the plan for QB reps continuing to flip flop moving forward. Obviously, this is something to keep an eye on as the second week of camp arrives, and the preseason opener arrives a week from Saturday. Through 5 practices, Minshew is 40-of-50 (80%) and Richardson is 19-of-35 (54%).

During the early part of Tuesday’s practice, Shane Steichen and Jonathan Taylor were catching up near the north end zone as they watched the quarterbacks and running backs go through drills. An update on Taylor’s status though isn’t likely anytime soon. Steichen was asked on Tuesday if Taylor is any closer to returning after a now week-long stay on the physically unable to perform list. “Like I said, I’m going to refrain from getting into that going forward,” Steichen said. This is the reality of what happens when the best player on your football team is not practicing, without a clear picture of what the reason is on his continued absence. The questions have to be asked, and Steichen is the “highest-up” voice in the organization speaking on the manner right now. If this is going to be the trend, do not expect much clarity on the Taylor situation.

With shoulder pads on the last two days, Shaquille Leonard has not taken part in the 11-on-11 contact. Is this part of future clearance needed for more/full contact?

During our first full-padded 1-on-1 period, the interior of the Colts defensive line produced some nice rushes, whereas the edge rushers were quieter.

With Zack Moss (arm) expected to miss 6 weeks, the Colts made a free agent move on Tuesday, not going far from home for the running back. Toriano Clinton, from the University of Indianapolis, was added to the 90-man roster giving the Colts 5 healthy running backs. Clinton took part in the Colts Local Pro Day and had a minicamp tryout with the team in June. Clinton put up eye-popping numbers at UIndy, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, and amassing 48 touchdowns.

Here were the kick and punt returners on Tuesday: KR: Dallis Flowers, Vyncint Smith, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs, Evan Hull; PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs.

Here is how the starting offense looked on Tuesday: QB-Anthony Richardson, RB-Deon Jackson, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., WR-Alec Pierce, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, TE-Mo Alie-Cox, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Will Fries, RT, Braden Smith.

Here is how the starting defense looked on Tuesday: DE-Dayo Odeyingbo, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-DeForest Buckner, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Zaire Franklin, LB-Grant Stuard, CB-Kenny Moore, CB-Dallis Flowers, CB-Darrell Baker Jr., S-Rodney Thomas II, S-Nick Cross.

Guys that stood out at Tuesday’s practice: DT-DeForest Buckner, WR-Mike Strachan, LB-Segun Olubi, WR-Isaiah McKenzie, WR-Breshad Perriman

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Tuesday’s practice: S-Julian Blackmon (hamstring), CB-JuJu Brents (hamstring), DE-Samson Ebukam (hamstring), CB-Darrius Rush (shoulder), OT-Jake Witt (hip), RB-Zack Moss (arm), TE-Jelani Woods (hamstring), OL-Emil Ekiyor Jr. (undisclosed), LB-Liam Anderson (undisclosed). Linebacker E.J. speed appeared to leave practice early with a calf injury. The following players remain on the PUP or non-football injury list: RB-Jonathan Taylor (ankle), DL-Tyquan Lewis (knee).

2023 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/3 (Thursday): 9:00-10:45 AM practice

-8/5 (Saturday): 6:00-7:30 PM practice

-8/6 (Sunday): 2:00-3:45 PM practice

-8/8 (Tuesday): 9:00-10:30 AM practice

-8/10 (Thursday): 10:00-11:00 AM practice

-8/12 (Saturday): 1st preseason game at Buffalo (1:00)

-8/15 (Tuesday): 9:00-10:00 AM practice

-8/16 (Wednesday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT

-8/17 (Thursday joint practices with Bears): 6:00-8:00 PM practice, SOLD OUT