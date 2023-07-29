Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 07-29-23

(00:00 – 2:44) – Soccer Saturday opens up re-establishing the Indy 11 Women’s Team winning the USL W League Championship in their second year. The Men’s team also played to a draw and had a win over Pittsburgh this past week.

(5:44 – 20:21) – Eleven Men’s team head-coach Mark Lowry makes his weekly appearance on the program. He feels good about the teams trending momentum after a draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies followed by a win over the Pittsburgh River Hounds. Host Greg Rakestraw wants to know Lowry’s expectations for certain players in the remaining games of the season. Harrison Rolbedo got his first goal in the USL this season against Pittsburgh. The team is going to be down Cam Lindley against Lou City in today’s game, but Lowry believes the team has enough depth at midfield to make up for that.

(23:21 – 37:09) – Paul Dolinsky, the Women’s team head coach joins the show to talk about the Indy Eleven winning the W League Championship. The team is going to enjoy this win for the next couple of months before tying up their laces to try and do it all again. Dolinsky didn’t get much of a break after winning the championship as he took the Academy League team to play Pittsburgh the very next week. Cohesion and consistency are two keys that Dolinsky believes are what helped elevate the team to a championship level this year. One of the team’s players had to leave the championship celebration that same night to play in Denmark.

(40:09 – 52:31) – The final interview segment wraps up with the championship game winning goal scorer Alia Martin came on to go through everything that went into bringing the championship home to Indianapolis. She had the game winning goal in the semi-finals as well. Rakestraw asks her to recount the process that set her up to score in both the semi-final and final game. Martin claims that she was starting to feel exhausted in the semi-final, but she found the energy to put the ball in the back of the net off a header from her teammate. Everyone was tired in the final when Martin managed to hit a bicycle kick off of a corner kick to put the game away and earn the W League Championship in the Indy Eleven Womens team’s second season.

(55:31 – 57:00) – Due to being on a time crunch, Greg Rakestraw has to deliver a lightning-fast recap on all the soccer events ongoing in Indianapolis, the United States, and the world at large.