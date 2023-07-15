Soccer Saturday for Indy Eleven 07-15-23

(00:00 – 5:37) – The show opens with the grand news of the Indy Eleven Women’s team advancing to the USL W League finals! The Women’s team defeated San Francisco Glens SC 3 – 2 last night in the 91st minute. The Men’s team is coming off of a loss and a draw in their last two games.

(8:39 – 20:37) – The most appropriate guest for the second segment is Women’s head-coach Paul Dolinsky. Coach Dolinsky gives credit to the San Francisco squad as they were the toughest opponents the Eleven faced all season from a scoring perspective. Coach believes that the amount of players on this team with Indianapolis roots gives them a stronger determination to win. Several players who are still in college are being allowed to come back and play in the team’s Championship match next week. The Championship will be hosted in Indianapolis as the Eleven will host NC Courage at Carroll Stadium.

(23:35 – 33:15) – Segment three features an interview with Aodhan Quinn. He will be chasing a USL record coming up in their next home game. He could potentially set the record all-time minutes played in the history of the league, only needing another 71 minutes to accomplish the feat.

(36:16 – 52:30) – The final full segment of Soccer Saturday sees host Greg Rakestraw revisiting an interview he conducted earlier in the week with Lori Lindsey where they discussed the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The pride of Pike high-school will be down under covering the tournament. Rakestraw and Lindsey cover the importance of the tournament for the sport as a whole, the fact the other countries women’s teams are starting to catch up to the United States, and how much longer their reign of dominance in international soccer can last.

(55:31 – 56:17) – The shows closes with all the week’s upcoming events. The USL W League championship, the Men’s last home game of their four game home stand, and more international soccer talk.