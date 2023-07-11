How Concerning Are Jim Irsay’s Comments on Shaquille Leonard?

Questions continue to surround one of the Indianapolis Colts best players, questions that Colts owner Jim Irsay fueled with his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

During his conversation with McAfee, Irsay spoke about his excitement for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season. He mentioned Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who missed most of last season with various injuries, and hasn’t participated in any offseason programs as he recovers from back surgery.

“Shaq Leonard, he’s working hard, we’ll see. He has a chance, he’s working really hard, he’s getting a little better each day.” Irsay said of his star defender.

Those comments, while predictably vague, could very well cause worry among Colts fans. Training camp is just over 2 weeks away. If Leonard isn’t ready to go when that begins, expect that worry to grow. Lower back injuries can be notoriously unpredictable to deal with. The Colts, and Leonard, also jumped the gun at points last year when discussing when Leonard would take the field; it’s not surprising that they now choose to err on the side of caution when publicly discussing his health.

There is also the ever-present aura of the retirement of Andrew Luck. After watching their star quarterback retire early due to an injury that at first didn’t seem too severe, fans can be forgiven for being on high alert and preparing for the worst when it comes to Leonard.

At this point, there is almost no point in predicting when Leonard will be available for the Colts. While he is an indispensable piece of the defense who can singlehandedly change the course of a game with his ability to force turnovers, Colts fans saw clearly last season the danger of putting him out there when he isn’t physically ready. The only thing the Colts can do is give him time to heal, and hope that when he does return to action, he’s the same Shaquille Leonard that Colts fans have grown to know and love.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Stephen Holder of ESPN about Shaquille Leonard and his health. John and Stephen both admit that they are taking the “wait-and-see” approach regarding Leonard, and dive into whether Irsay’s comments reveal more about his health than intended. Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!