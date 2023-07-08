Soccer Saturday – Indy Eleven for 07-08-23

(00:00 – 3:01) – This edition of Soccer Saturday opens up with host Greg Rakestraw celebrating the Indy Eleven Womens Team’s first post-season win in franchise history. After a 3-0 win over Flint City AFC, they advance now to face Minnesota Aurora FC in the Central Conference Final. Then a preview of the rest of the show.

(6:03 – 18:04) – Indy Eleven Men’s head-coach Mark Lowry returns for his weekly segment. He recaps the teams 2-2 draw with San Diego Loyal SC. The Eleven were down two goals and one player going into the second half, but they managed to fight back and leave the game with a point. Then Lowry looks ahead to their matchup against FC Tulsa happening later today. He details the changes that need to be made before the end of the season in order to make a big playoff run.

(21:05 – 31:51) – From one coach to another as Paul Dolinsky, head-coach of the Women’s team joins the program. Dolinsky has high expectations for the current Women’s squad and believes that they got the anticipated result defeating Flint City. The team has only allowed three goals in 12 games this season which is a defensive presence that no other team in the Women’s league has been able to show. Dolinsky says the team has thought about the potential “revenge factor” facing Minnesota in the quarterfinal. Minnesota eliminated the Women’s team last year, but Dolinsky believe the revenge is more on their performance last year and letting a game slip away from them.

(34:52 – 51:17) – Jonathan Tannenwald, writer for the Philadelphia Enquirer joins the show for the final full segment. He and Rakestraw discuss all the international soccer events happening right now. Tannenwald will be departing for Australia and New Zealand in the near future as he will be covering the Women’s World Cup starting on July 20th. Rakestraw and Tannenwald go back in forth about the significance of the event both locally and on an international scale. For casual fans Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, is going to be a name many pay attention to. Not only does she have relation to another elite athlete but as a soccer player is an elite level scorer as well. The segment closes out with Gold Cup and Men’s International team talk.

(54:18 – 56:33) – The final segment is a brief touch and go on upcoming Premiere League and International events.