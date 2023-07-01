What Does Stefano Pinho’s Return Mean for Indy Eleven?

(00:00-03:57) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens today’s show by recapping the win last week for the boys in blue, sharing a couple notes regarding the 16-0 win for the Indy Eleven women last night, and previews conversations he will have with today’s guests.

(06:59-17:40) – Head Coach Mark Lowry makes his weekly appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to recap their 2-0 win over Hartford Athletic last week, explains how he maneuvered through the moments leading up to the match when he found out Jack Blake wouldn’t be able to suit up for his club, and accesses what the return of Stefano Pinho means to the team.

(20:41-30:33) – Midfielder Cam Lindley of the Indy Eleven joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to estimate how many messages he got after his goal last Saturday that appeared on SportsCenter’s Top 10, explains what was going through his mind when he saw the ball coming his way with an opening to take the shot from 25 yards out, how he feels about Pinho’s return to the Indy Eleven, and what he makes of the team only winning one home match compared to three road matches.

(33:35-42:52) – Forward Stefano Pinho returns to the Indy Eleven and Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to explain his decision to return to the Indy Eleven, how different the club is now compared to when he left last August, what it means to finally play with Sebastian Guenzatti instead of against one another, and what his missed about Indianapolis in his brief time away from the city.

(45:52-56:47) – In the final segment of today’s show, Rake recaps the Indy Eleven’s historic 16-0 win, what went through his mind when he realized that the women would have a two player advantage, and highlights some of the performers that found the back of the net. Additionally, Greg spends some time recapping the national soccer news since last week’s program.