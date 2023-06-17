Indy Eleven Men’s Team Taking On Birmingham, Women’s Hopes To Bounce Back After Loss

(00:00 – 6:58) The June 16th edition of Soccer Saturday begins with host Greg Rakestraw previewing the upcoming Indy 11 matchup against the Birmingham Legion. The Legion are a strong team on a cold streak, while the Indy 11 are hoping to make this their third straight game without a loss. The Indy 11 Women’s team suffered a rare regular season loss last week, they will hope to rebound against Kings Hammer FC tomorrow.

(10:00 – 20:06) – Segment two features Rakestraw’s weekly interview with Indy 11 head coach Mark Lowry. Lowry addresses the team’s injury troubles right out of the gate and how the 11 plan to address their short staff on defense against the Birmingham Legion. This challenge causes Coach Lowry to reflect more on the potential of his current squad vs. the squad they are about to face. Former Indy 11 player Tyler Pasher is now on the Birmingham squad, Rakestraw asks how Lowry feels facing his former player.

(23:08 – 33:56) – USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort joins the program to talk about the Indy 11 Women’s teams future entrance into the Super League. She hypes up 11 Park, the stadium intended to host all the future matchups of both the Indy 11 Men’s and Women’s teams which just broke ground this past week. In an update from their previous conversation the USL Super League is looking to receive a Division 1 sanction over the league. Scheduling in the Super League will be a big advantage to the players who want to try and compete locally while still keeping a calendar open for international competition.

(36:59 – 49:28) – The fourth segment of Soccer Saturday is a full recap of the U.S. men’s national team’s contiued streak of good luck against Mexico. The U.S. is on a 6 game streak without suffering a loss to Mexico, including their most recent match which was a 3 – 0 victory. The victory was well earned, but two red cards will set the team back in their finals matchup against Canada. The team will be down two players against a fresh and fully stocked Canadian National team. Gregg Berhalter is back as the U.S. Men’s National Team head coach through the 2026 World Cup.

(52:30 – 57:00) – Soccer Saturday wraps up with a quick recap of the both the men’s and women’s team schedules. Finally, Premiere League talk as Manchester City was victorious in the Champions League Final earning the country of England their first treble since 1998.