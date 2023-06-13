With The NBA Season Over, Pacers Ready To Turn The Page

The NBA Finals are over, and the Denver Nuggets are the 2022-23 NBA Champions.

For the Indiana Pacers, seeing the Nuggets, a team that has long been stuck in mediocrity, win their first title should be a source of inspiration. Denver just proved that you don’t need to be a huge market, and attract high priced free agents, to have success. Draft smart, develop your players, and you’ll have a shot.

Now, Indiana must do all it can to replicate that model. The draft is in just over a week, and the Pacers are flush with picks, including the 7th overall selection. After last year’s successful class, which included Bennedict Mathurin, who made the All-Rookie team, and Andrew Nembhard, who also showed promise, this year offers up a golden opportunity to add another player who can contribute immediately. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Indiana attempt to use their picks to trade up from 7.

Various mock drafts have linked the Pacers to Brandon Miller of Alabama, should they decide to trade up. Jarace Walker of Houston and Talor Hendricks of UCF have also been mentioned as players the Pacers might target. Either, or both, might be available for the Pacers at 7.

The Pacers could also try to acquire someone in free agency. Kyle Kuzma and Harrison Barnes are players that could potentially fit here in Indiana.

The Pacers could choose to be active in free agency, or maybe they won’t. For what seems like the first time in a while, Indiana seems like an attractive destination with the presence of its young core, a core that could be even better once the draft comes and goes.

The Pacers finally appear to be entering a window where they could have legitimate, sustained success. It’s up to them to take advantage and make the most of it.

