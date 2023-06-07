Will Anyone Catch Alex Palou In Points Standings?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show off by discussing Kevin’s interview with Flava Flav that went viral from qualifications coverage on Peacock Saturday, how the race was projected to go very much like Nashville the first time around based off driver comments, and dive into some of the minor changes that should be made to the course.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt dive deep into the dominance that Alex Palou has shown the last month, how impressed they have been with his professionalism after the drama surrounding him and Arrow McLaren a season ago and answer some Twitter questions to conclude the first hour.

In the second hour of the show tonight they discuss how exhausting mentally and physically the Indy 500 is in connection with the series racing a week later, the way Will Power was able to finish P2 in Sunday’s race, access the dust-up between Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist, and preview upcoming IndyCar events.