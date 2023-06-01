Zach Edey’s Return Sets Boilermakers Up For Redemption

One of the bigger questions for the Purdue Boilermakers has finally been answered.

Zach Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, will withdraw from the NBA Draft, rejoin the Boilermakers for the 2023-24 season. Edey initially had announced he would declare for the NBA Draft back on April 18th; however, many Purdue fans held on to the belief that he would ultimately come back to West Lafeyette. The draw of NIL money, the chance at changing the narrative when it comes to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, and the fact that Edey would potentially only be a 2nd round pick in the draft all seemed like prime reasons for his return.

While it may be impossible to know the exact reason Edey is coming back, one can’t discount how enticing redemption in March is. The Boilermakers will be in prime position to not only repeat as Big Ten Champions, but also to finally overcome their demons in the NCAA Tournament now that they know Edey is coming back. The Boilermakers were famously bounced in the first-round by 16th-seeded Farleigh Dickinson in this year’s tournament, which marked the 3rd time in a row that Purdue had been beaten by a lower-seeded team; they were defeated by #13 North Texas in the 1st round of 2021 and were beaten by #15 Saint Peters in the Sweet 16 the year after. With Edey back in the fold, the Boilermakers will more than likely be a Top 5 preseason team and might be able to finally make things right in March.

Tom Dienhart of Gold and Black joined The Ride With JMV during Thursday’s edition of the show. During his conversation with John, he spoke about what Edey’s return means for Purdue, as well as if Purdue fans will be happy, or if they will have to wait til March to truly know how to feel. Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!