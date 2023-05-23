Listen Live
Graham Rahal To Replace Injured Stefan Wilson In Indy 500

Published on May 23, 2023

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty


SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Graham Rahal will replace the injured Stefan Wilson as the driver of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports entry in the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

 

The post Graham Rahal To Replace Injured Stefan Wilson In Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

