Graham Rahal To Replace Injured Stefan Wilson In Indy 500

.–Graham Rahal will replace the injured Stefan Wilson as the driver of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports entry in the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

