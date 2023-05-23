Graham Rahal To Replace Injured Stefan Wilson In Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Graham Rahal will replace the injured Stefan Wilson as the driver of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports entry in the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
