Wilson, Legge Crash During Monday Indy 500 Practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — With the stress of qualifying in the rearview mirror, the drivers who made the field of 33 were back out on the IMS oval Monday to continue working on race day setups for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The teams missed out on a good portion of the practice session as it was halted about 1 hour and 15 minutes after a crash between Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson.

The crash happened as drivers ran in heavy traffic, as they will likely see on race day. Moving through Tunr 1, part of the field appeared to slow down. The big checkup caught Legge off guard as she rammed into the back of Wilson’s car sending both drivers into the outside retaining wall.

Legge was able to walk away from the crash.

“The cars in front were all checking up,” Legge said of the wreck. “I hit the breaks and hit the gears as much as I could. It’s another blow to the team after yesterday. These guys don’t deserve it.”

Wilson had to be extricated from his Dreyer & Reinbold car and placed on a stretcher. As he was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to IU Health Methodist, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.

Wilson’s condition appears to be good as IMS medical personnel said that Wilson was “doing well and is in good spirits with no significant issues.”

The condition of his car, on the other hand, appears to be bleak as the damage to the car’s tub appeared to be terminal. DRR crews could be seen getting a backup car ready in Gasoline Alley.

As for Legge’s car, it’s not clear if RLL has a backup car available or if they will have to repair the car involved in the wreck.

In light of the crash, IndyCar added time to the practice session to ensure drivers had enough time to practice some pitstops and other necessary items.

