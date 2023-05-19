Who Was Eddie Sachs?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember the 1961 Indianapolis 500 winner, Eddie Sachs. To start the show, you will hear an interview Sid Collins did with Sachs after he won the pole for the race he finished first in. When Sachs was born in 1927, George Souders won the Indianapolis 500. The two drivers would eventually become great friends through the sport they loved.

Additionally, Jake and Mike spotlight the time that the Pennsylvania native took the rookie test and passed it by playing back an interview that explains everything that happened. At the end of the show, you will hear the eulogy that Sid Collins gave impromptu style following the fatal crash in the 1964 Indy 500. It was a seven-car accident that ended with Dave MacDonald and Eddie Sachs not being able to survive the fiery crash.