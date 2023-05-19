Who Were the Voice of the Indy 500 In the 1950’s?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they dive into the voices of the 1950’s when it comes to the Indianapolis 500. They start with a name that many might remember as a broadcaster of the race but was at one point also a racer. Freddie Agabashian, a color commentator for several years for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network was also a driver in the Indianapolis 500. Agabashian would run in the race 10 times but only finish two of them. Second is Tony Bettenhausen. Bettenhausen was a national title winner and managed to pull off an impressive 2nd place finish in the 1955 Indy 500. Bettenhausen was also the father of two future 500 racers, Tony Bettenhausen Jr. and Gary Bettenhausen.

Segment two features Jack McGrath a two-time third place finisher in the Indianapolis 500. McGrath would finish four 500 races in a row, having the pole position in 1954. Unfortunately, McGrath’s career would see an ill-fated end during a dirt-track race at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in 1955. Jake and Mike turn to some unique audio from Ed Elisian in the form of a rare interview.