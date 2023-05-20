Indiana Outdoors 5/20/23: Fishing, Shooting and Peregrine Falcon Banding

Friends of the White River, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers update, peregrine falcon banding, and Gunsite Academy.
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
Anthony Richardson Faces Major Questions In NFL Transition
-
Gardner Minshew Shares First Impressions Of Anthony Richardson
-
Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2023 Rookies Following NFL Draft
-
Anthony Richardson Looks Comfortable, Confident At Colts' Rookie Minicamp
-
What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make?
-
Colts Looking A Lot Different At Cornerback With JuJu Brents
-
Colts Rookie Minicamp: Anthony Richardson Hits NFL Field For First Time
-
Colts 90-Man Roster Following NFL Draft