Jake and Mike Remember Events That End Year With #3

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember significant events that took place during the year that ended in 3. The voices you will hear from tonight aside from Jake and Mike are former IMS Historian Donald Davidson, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr., and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Jake and Mike will hit on a variety of events starting with the 1963 Indianapolis 500, promos that aired on the WIBC in the 1970’s and finish it off by discussing Tony Kanaan’s first (and only) Indy 500 victory in 2013.