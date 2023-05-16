Alex Palou Dominates GMR Grand Prix

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap Alex Palou dominating the GMR Grand Prix because he was Curt’s favorite to sweep the month of May, some drivers that performed well this past weekend, and some drivers that had disappointing games.
Additionally, Kevin and Curt discuss the news of the NFL airing a play-off game exclusively on Peacock because it could have an impact on IndyCar, what he learned last week from his dinner with Marcus Ericsson in connection with this documentary that is out on YouTube, and how Jackson Lee performed this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
