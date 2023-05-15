Will Pacers Move Up In Draft Lottery?

The NBA Draft lottery is almost upon us, and for the Indiana Pacers, once again there is a lot of intrigue.

Last year, the Pacers had the fifth-best lottery odds, but ended up falling to 6th overall in the draft order. Of course, the Pacers would end up being perfectly happy with how that played out. They used that pick, which was the highest the team had selected since 1980, to take Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin rewarded the Pacers by turning in a spectacular rookie season and being named to the All-Rookie first team.

This year, the Pacers have the seventh-best odds in the lottery. This means they could pick anywhere in the top 4, as well as anywhere in between picks 7-11. When it comes to their chances on moving up to the 1st overall pick, if you’re a Pacer fan, you shouldn’t hold your breath, as they only have around a 6.8% of seeing that happen according to Tankathon. In terms of moving up to the top 4 overall, the Pacers have a 29.4% chance

The Pacers own 5 total picks in this year’s draft; 3 in the first and 2 in the second. They need help on the wing, and could potentially use these picks to move back up and grab a player that has fallen out of the top of the first round. Whatever they decide to do, the chances of them picking 1st overall is extremely slim. More than likely, they will be picking 7th or 8th, depending on if any teams below them move up in the lottery. Of course, if it goes as well as it did last year, they probably won’t be too upset.

Alex Golden of the Setting The Pace podcast joined The Ride With JMV during Monday’s show. He and John spoke about the lottery, the Pacers chances to move up, and more! Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!