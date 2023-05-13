Jake and Mike Remember Impactful Car Owners

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they highlight some of the more notable car owners in the history of drivers in the IndyCar. You will hear from and learn about Harry Hartz going from a successful driving career into an ownership role and some rare audio of an interview containing Bessie Lee Paoli.

Additionally, one owner that is around the sport today in Mario Andretti is another owner that Mike and Jake talk about tonight with some audio on an interview Mike did with Mario where he explains his decision to go into ownership. Also, Mario discussed on passing the torch of ownership to his son, Michael. Lastly, Jake and Mike remember Michael Lee “Mickey” Thompson because of how determined and unique he was at trying to create edges for his drivers.