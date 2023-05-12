How Did Paul Page Change Indy 500 Radio Broadcasts?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they pay tribute to a key broadcaster on TV and Radio for the Indy 500 in Paul Page. You will hear from Page in an interview that Mike did with him, a couple delta force intros from the 1991 and 1992 Indy 500 introductions, and how important Sid Collins was to Paul.

Additionally, they will spotlight the changes that Page made to the radio broadcasts that stick around to this day and what he tried to do when he was with ABC during the delta force opens and the importance of using the right words when describing the winner of a pair of Indy 500’s.