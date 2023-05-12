What’s the Future of Marcus Ericsson with Chip Ganassi Racing?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start examining the possible drivers that could be out of a contract after this season, debate what team Marcus Ericsson would go to if he and Chip Ganassi don’t come to terms on a new contract following the comments he made last year, how important this month is for the future of drivers with their team, and if you would take a Chip Ganassi car or the field.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt share some news of the day regarding an injury to a driver and a statement that was made in an interview earlier in the day from Sam Schmidt regarding the future of Tony Kanaan with Arrow McLaren.