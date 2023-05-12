Listen Live
Trackside

What’s the Future of Marcus Ericsson with Chip Ganassi Racing?

Published on May 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trackside - a picture of indy cars coming down the straight away at the IMS

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start examining the possible drivers that could be out of a contract after this season, debate what team Marcus Ericsson would go to if he and Chip Ganassi don’t come to terms on a new contract following the comments he made last year, how important this month is for the future of drivers with their team, and if you would take a Chip Ganassi car or the field.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt share some news of the day regarding an injury to a driver and a statement that was made in an interview earlier in the day from Sam Schmidt regarding the future of Tony Kanaan with Arrow McLaren.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close