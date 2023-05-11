Jake and Mike Remember the Mutual Radio Network

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember the early days of the radio broadcasts of the Indianapolis 500-mile race with tonight’s focus being on the Mutual Radio Network. You will head from audio from the late 1940’s, from a driver that Mike had to dive deep into his audio collection for, and Sid Collins co-anchoring with Bill Slater on the 1950 radio broadcast.
-
A Full Review Of The Indianapolis Colts 2023 Draft Picks
-
Colts Rookie Minicamp: Anthony Richardson Hits NFL Field For First Time
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2023 NFL Draft
-
10 Takeaways From Colts 2023 Draft
-
Why Did The Colts Draft Anthony Richardson?
-
Kevin Bowen Gives His 2023 Colts Mock Draft
-
Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2023 Rookies Following NFL Draft
-
Meet The Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents