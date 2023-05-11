Listen Live
Beyond The Bricks

Jake and Mike Remember the Mutual Radio Network

Published on May 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A graphic for Beyond The Bricks on the pavement from the IMS

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember the early days of the radio broadcasts of the Indianapolis 500-mile race with tonight’s focus being on the Mutual Radio Network. You will head from audio from the late 1940’s, from a driver that Mike had to dive deep into his audio collection for, and Sid Collins co-anchoring with Bill Slater on the 1950 radio broadcast.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close