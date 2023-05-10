Colts Heading To Germany To Play Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are going overseas to play a regular season game for the second time in franchise history.

It’ll be the Colts and Patriots playing in Frankfurt, Germany at 9:30 AM eastern on Sunday, November 12th (Week 10). The game will air live on NFL Network.

This is the Patriots home game, as the Colts were scheduled to play in Foxborough this season after both teams finished third in their respective divisions last season.

Back in 2016, the Colts played internationally in London against the Jaguars. They’ve also played three international preseason game in their history: Mexico City in 2000, Tokyo in 2005, Toronto in 2010.

This is a new experience for Germany and the NFL.

Last season was the first time the NFL has played a game in Germany with the Bucs and Seahawks playing in Munich.

This game will be played in Frankfurt though, with two straight NFL games there—Dolphins and Chiefs in Week 9 and then Colts and Patriots in Week 10.

Deutsche Bank Stadium will host the two NFL games. It’s a smaller venue with a reported capacity of 48,000 for American football.

The Colts currently have two European players on their roster in OT-Bernhard Raimann (Austria) and DB-Marcel Dabo (Germany).

It remains to be seen if the Colts will have a bye week following this international game. That will become public on Thursday night when the team’s entire 2023 schedule is released. Back in 2016, the Colts did not have their bye week immediately following their game in London.

For those curious on tickets for the game in Frankfurt, the Colts are expecting to receive a small amount of tickets to sell for the game (just like they had for the game in London). When those go on sale is TBA.