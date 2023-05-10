Should IndyCar Replicate The Masters On Qualifying Order?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show answering Twitter questions they have received the last couple of days where listeners ask questions about the timing of qualifications and the fast six shootout that replicates how The Masters work, what percentage of tickets that are sold for the Indy 500 are renewal tickets, and debate which rookie they believe will finish the highest. Additionally, they revisit which race was more impactful between the finish of the 2006 Indy 500 and the 2011 Indy 500.