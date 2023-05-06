Nick Yeoman Joins Trackside to Highlight First Love for IndyCar

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by answering Twitter questions that they needed more time to answer like which drivers need to have a good month of May to secure their spot with their team next year, the official details of the Prime 47 Burger Bash that’s happening in a few weeks, and what their overall thoughts on the first two episodes of the 100 Days to Indy docuseries.

Turn announcer for the IndyCar Radio Network in Nick Yeoman joins Curt on Trackside tonight to give a behind the scenes look at broadcasting the Indy 500, what some storylines that he would focus on if he was a producer of the docuseries, and which Indy 500 from his childhood that he really cemented his love for IndyCar.