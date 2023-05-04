Listen Live
Jake and Mike Remember Four Indy 500 Winners

Published on May 3, 2023

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they continue highlighting some of the early winners of the Indianapolis 500. The first driver they spotlight is the first two-time winner of the greatest spectacle in racing is Tommy Milton. Next, they spent some time on the 1925 winner of the race in Peter DePaolo with his connection to a driver they talked about on Monday in Ralph DePalma. The third driver that Jake and Mike discuss is the 1927 winner, George Souders. At the end of the show tonight, they spend some time spotlighting the three-time winner of the race in Louis Meyer.

