Pat Fitzgerald: Northwestern-Infused Colts Will Quickly Impress

The Colts drafted 12 players when it was all said and done in the 2023 NFL Draft and two of those players, fourth-round defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore and fifth-round running back Evan Hull, are both products of Northwestern.

Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald is extremely familiar with both players and joined Kevin & Query on Tuesday’s show to discuss why he thinks both guys will have their presence felt on the Colts very early on, translating from college to the pros and the current infusion of multiple guys out of his program now with the Colts.

I think he’s going to move inside and become a full-time three-technique defensive tackle. Now that he’s going to focus on one position, the sky’s the limit. – Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald on Adebawore’s potential

