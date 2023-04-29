Top Day Three Draft Prospects For Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS – The final day of the 2023 Draft is here.

So far, the Colts have taken 3 players through the first three rounds.

Day Three of the draft starts on Saturday at 12:00 PM with the Colts having seven selections: Round 4-106, Round 4-110, Round 5-138, Round 5-141 (from Las Vegas), Round 5-162 (from Buffalo), Round 5-176 (from Dallas), Round 7-221, Round 7-236 (from Tampa Bay)

Who are some of the top available players?

QB-Jake Haener (Fresno State)

QB-Jaren Hall (BYU)

QB-Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

QB-Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

QB-Tanner McKee (Stanford)

RB-Roschon Johnson (Texas)

RB-Chase Brown (Illinois)

WR-Tyler Scott (Cincinnati)

WR-Trey Palmer (Nebraska)

WR-A.T. Perry (Wake Forest)

WR-Charlie Jones (Purdue)

WR-Kayshon Boutte (LSU)

WR-Parker Washington (Penn State)

WR-Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

WR-Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)

TE-Davis Allen (Clemson)

TE-Zach Kuntz (Old Dominion)

TE-Josh Whyle (Cincinnati)

OT-Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

OT-Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)

OT-Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)

OT-Braden Daniels (Utah)

OT-Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)

OT-Blake Freeland (BYU)

OL-Chandler Zavala (NC State)

OL-Anthony Bradford (LSU)

OL-Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)

OL-Jordan McFadden (Clemson)

OL-Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)

OL-Jon Gaines II (UCLA)

OL-Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

OL-Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)

DE-Keion White (Georgia Tech)

DE-Isaiah McGuire (Missouri)

DE-Nick Hampton (Appalachian State)

DT-Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)

DT-Colby Wooden (Auburn)

DT-Cameron Young (Mississippi State)

DT-Moro Ojomo (Texas)

LB-Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

LB-Henry To’oto’o (Alabama)

LB-Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati)

LB-Yasir Abudllah (Louisville)

CB-Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

CB-Clark Philipps III (Utah)

CB-Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)

CB-Darius Rush (South Carolina)

CB-Cam Smith (South Carolina)

CB-Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)

CB-Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)

CB-Jakroian Bennett (Maryland)

S-Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

S-J.L. Skinner (Boise State)

S-Jammie Robinson (Florida State)

S-Christopher Smith (Georgia)