Top Day Three Draft Prospects For Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS – The final day of the 2023 Draft is here.
So far, the Colts have taken 3 players through the first three rounds.
Day Three of the draft starts on Saturday at 12:00 PM with the Colts having seven selections: Round 4-106, Round 4-110, Round 5-138, Round 5-141 (from Las Vegas), Round 5-162 (from Buffalo), Round 5-176 (from Dallas), Round 7-221, Round 7-236 (from Tampa Bay)
Who are some of the top available players?
QB-Jake Haener (Fresno State)
QB-Jaren Hall (BYU)
QB-Stetson Bennett (Georgia)
QB-Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)
QB-Tanner McKee (Stanford)
RB-Roschon Johnson (Texas)
RB-Chase Brown (Illinois)
WR-Tyler Scott (Cincinnati)
WR-Trey Palmer (Nebraska)
WR-A.T. Perry (Wake Forest)
WR-Charlie Jones (Purdue)
WR-Kayshon Boutte (LSU)
WR-Parker Washington (Penn State)
WR-Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)
WR-Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia)
TE-Davis Allen (Clemson)
TE-Zach Kuntz (Old Dominion)
TE-Josh Whyle (Cincinnati)
OT-Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
OT-Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)
OT-Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)
OT-Braden Daniels (Utah)
OT-Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)
OT-Blake Freeland (BYU)
OL-Chandler Zavala (NC State)
OL-Anthony Bradford (LSU)
OL-Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
OL-Jordan McFadden (Clemson)
OL-Sidy Sow (Eastern Michigan)
OL-Jon Gaines II (UCLA)
OL-Luke Wypler (Ohio State)
OL-Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)
DE-Keion White (Georgia Tech)
DE-Isaiah McGuire (Missouri)
DE-Nick Hampton (Appalachian State)
DT-Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)
DT-Colby Wooden (Auburn)
DT-Cameron Young (Mississippi State)
DT-Moro Ojomo (Texas)
LB-Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)
LB-Henry To’oto’o (Alabama)
LB-Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati)
LB-Yasir Abudllah (Louisville)
CB-Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
CB-Clark Philipps III (Utah)
CB-Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)
CB-Darius Rush (South Carolina)
CB-Cam Smith (South Carolina)
CB-Cameron Mitchell (Northwestern)
CB-Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford)
CB-Jakroian Bennett (Maryland)
S-Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
S-J.L. Skinner (Boise State)
S-Jammie Robinson (Florida State)
S-Christopher Smith (Georgia)
