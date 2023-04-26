R.C. Enerson Details Journey to Partnership with Abel Motorpsports

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap testing from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from last Thursday with Josef Newgarden capturing the fastest lap speed, go through some of the performances from drivers that struggled at testing, and then speculate whether the series would consider removing one of the two road course races at IMS. Additionally, Curt and Kevin start previewing the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from Birmingham, Alabama.

In the second hour of the program tonight, Kevin and Curt start off by discussing the premiere of 100 Days to Indy on the CW. Also, the latest entrant for the Indianapolis 500-mile race presented by Gainbridge in R.C. Enerson joins the program to explain how the partnership with Abel Motorsports, has it made it easier to chase his dream to race in the Indy 500 because of him being in the racing business, and which driver he’s been in communication with on racing at IMS.