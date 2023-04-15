Indy Eleven’s Mark Lowry Breaks Down Orange County SC

(00:00-01:52) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens today’s show in brief fashion because of the slew of guests that’ll be on the program. He highlights the conversations he will have with the guest lineup.

(04:53-15:17) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven makes his usual appearance during the second segment of Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to recap last week’s 3-0 loss to Oakland Roots, breaks down the tape of this evening’s opponent in Orange County SC, and how relieving it is as a coach knowing that your team has a chance every road match to come away with a point.

(18:18-33:19) – President and General Manager Peter Wilt of Chicago House joins Rake this Saturday morning to explain how the Chicago House were able to qualify for the Open Cup this year, how he goes about putting his team together, why competing in the Open Cup is so important to him and highlights the future of the Chicago Fire.

(36:20-49:13) – President Sonny Dalesandro of Tulsa Athletic what this month of April has been like for his team and the soccer community, how much interaction he has with FC Tulsa after their rocky start, what the crown makeup was like when taking on FC Tulsa earlier in the season, and if he is still slightly shocked that his NPSL club is on the verge of taking on team in Major League Soccer.

(52:13-1:02:19) – President Dan Rutstein of tonight’s opponent for the Indy Eleven in Orange County SC joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to break down the latest news regarding their stadium since their conversation in September, if there are any concerns about the stadium going forward or if everything has been put behind the club, and how Orange County became partners with Social Distortion.