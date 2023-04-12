What Will The Colts Get Out Of Gardner Minshew?

The attention of all Colts fans has been on the NFL Draft since the team wrapped up a season that saw them once again head into the offseason with questions at quarterback.

Matt Ryan, the veteran quarterback who was expected to be here for at least 2 seasons, is gone following a disastrous year. Backup and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles remains on the roster along with 3rd year QB Sam Ehlinger, but their futures are all but certain. In fact, the only potential safe bet is that the Colts will use the 4th overall pick in the draft to grab who they hope will become their next franchise quarterback. The question is, will he be ready to start this season?

Enter Gardner Minshew.

Colts fans are all too familiar with the 5th year signal caller. After all, Minshew spent two years with the Colts divisional rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Minshew had a fair amount of success against the Colts defense, including an astounding victory over the Horseshoe in the 2020 season opener which saw him throw only 1 incompletion along with 3 touchdowns. After being traded to the Philidelphia Eagles in 2021, Minshew would still see action as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He played in 9 total games in 2 years for the Eagles, starting in 4, while throwing 7 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Overall, Minshew comes to the Colts with 44 touchdowns thrown, against only 15 picks.

For Minshew, the opportunity with the Colts presents another chance to show NFL teams he is a quality option as a starter. While it is highly likely that he will lose his starting spot once whomever the Colts draft is ready, he is certainly capable and experienced enough to hold down the fort while they wait for that player to develop. He could even win a few games for the franchise; he proved as much during his time with the Eagles, and that would do wonders towards convincing a QB-needy team that he could be their answer.

JMV was joined by Minshew during Wednesdays show. Gardner and John spoke about his relationship with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen, his journey through the NFL, and what he thinks about his new team. Listen to that conversation below!