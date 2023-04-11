2023 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Anthony Richardson Is The Name

INDIANAPOLIS – We are nearing an answer to what is an undeniably massive decision for the Indianapolis Colts.

And one name is starting to surface more and more for the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 27th.

Here is the third compilation of Mock Drafts for 2023:

ESPN.com’s Todd McShay: Trade up to Pick No. 3: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

McShay’s Analysis: After the Bears traded the No. 1 pick, the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick became highly valuable. It’s apparent two quarterbacks will be drafted with the opening pair of picks, and the QB-needy Colts sit at No. 4. So any team that covets a potential franchise signal-caller better act fast, and moving up to No. 3 is the best bet. In this scenario, it’s actually Indy that makes the move, sliding up one spot to block any other teams trying to nab a passer and securing its guy in the process. And for Arizona, this is the best-case outcome. The Cards drop only one spot to No. 4, can still draft a dominant defender and pick up something in the ballpark of a third-rounder (No. 79) and a future second-rounder along the way. I’ve heard mixed messages regarding the Colts’ interest in quarterbacks not named Young and Stroud, but the veteran route just hasn’t worked for them. They’ve started each of the past five seasons with a different starting QB, and they scored the NFL’s fewest points in 2022 (15.8 per game). If either Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis is Indy’s guy, it can’t afford to stay at No. 4 and just hope things work out. There is obvious risk with Richardson, and it’s certainly possible Gardner Minshew would be getting the Week 1 call. After all, Richardson has just 13 career starts and accuracy issues to work through, mainly stemming from poor footwork and still-developing touch. But you’d need to call in NASA to reach his sky-high ceiling. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and has the strongest arm in this class. If he puts it all together, he could be a star in the NFL. New Colts coach Shane Steichen might be the guy to get him there. According to ESPN Stats & Information, this would be the fourth time in the common draft era that quarterbacks go 1-2-3. The most recent occurrence came in 2021.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Trade up to Pick No. 3: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Wilson’s Analysis : Richardson was pretty impressive at his Pro Day; he’s built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he’s ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special. (Mock-trade details: ARI gets: No. 4 pick in 2023, No. 79 pick (3rd round) in 2023, No. 106 pick (4th round) in 2023; IND gets: No. 3 pick in 2023)

Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo: Pick No. 4: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Palazoolo’s Analysis: Richardson oozes ability. His highlight reel from his lone season as a starter rivals any you’ll see from a college prospect. He’s still a project, though, and finished with an 80.1 overall grade this past season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Pick No. 4: QB-Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Brugler’s Analysis: When the Colts finally decide on their QB of the future, the real focus here will be on GM Chris Ballard’s opportunity — with significant draft capital — to fix the holes that have developed on what once was a sturdy roster.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: Pick No. 4 traded to Baltimore for Lamar Jackson

Zierlein’s Analysis: If a trade is going to get done for Lamar Jackson, you would think Baltimore would like it to happen before the draft — especially if the deal is with the Colts, who hold the fourth overall pick. It would be hard to pass on Stroud in this spot.

