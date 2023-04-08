Mark Lowry Loves His Team’s Performances This Week

(00:00-03:12) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens the show by recapping the three matches the Indy Eleven has played since last week’s show, preview the conversations that he will have with today’s guests, and teases some topics that he will address at the end of the show.

(06:13-17:02) – Head Coach Mark Lowry joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to highlight how his team is feeling after playing three matches in an eight-day stretch, how fantastic Soloman Asante has been so far in his second season with Mark Lowry, if he’s ever coached a game where a team dominated the time of possession like Saturday’s match, and he concerned about the team being fatigued at all for tonight’s match.

(20:03-28:44) – Greg replays his postgame interview following last week’s 0-0 draw to Las Vegas with midfielder Cam Lindley where he and Brad Hauter asked him about the match, what dream midfield he would pick to play the diamond with him, and how different the role he is playing with the Indy Eleven compared to last season with Colorado Springs. Goalkeeper Yannik Oettl also joined Rake after the draw to explain his first experience in playing at Michael A. Carroll stadium, how Coach Lowry wants him involved in navigating the offense, and his relationship with Tim Trilk that’s allowing Oettle to succeed so far through three matches.

(31:45-43:28) – Indy Eleven Academy Director Kiki Wallace joins the program to explain the reaction of the U19 team capturing the championship in Florida earlier this week for the second consecutive year, how the two championships have not come easy, how many matches in that age group are playing on a yearly basis, and details the improvement that he has seen with this team as they have gone through the system.

(46:28-56:26) – Rake closes out the show sharing some new regarding a former player of the Indy Eleven, going over the latest match results in the English Premiere League along with what the standings look like, and highlight the teams that are on the cusp of being relegated.